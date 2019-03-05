STURM, Grace M. (Korn)

March 3, 2019; beloved wife of the late Herbert I. Sturm; dearest mother of Mary (Donald) Robida, Herbert (Mary) Sturm, Grace (Deacon James) Smith, Thomas (Dona) Sturm, Kathleen (Kirk) Fortune and James (Julie) Sturm; loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; caring sister of the late Sister Grace Marie O.S.F., James and Jerry Korn; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 AM at Infant of Prague Church, 921 Cleveland Dr., Cheektowaga. Please assemble at church. Your online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com