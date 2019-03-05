'SNL' shows Bills, Cellino & Barnes some Buffalove

"Live, from Buffalo, it's Saturday Night!"

NBC couldn't have put together last weekend's "Saturday Night Live" without us. The show hit the best Buffalo beats: The Bills, Cellino & Barnes and a dumb accused criminal.

Actors portraying the "jingle-based attorneys," as they were introduced by an announcer, appeared as guest lawyers during a "Legal Shark Tank" sketch.

The featured shark attorneys were faux Michael Avenatti, Jeanine Pirro, Alan Dershowitz and Rudy Giuliani.

After New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came on to ask for legal representation, the scene cut to the two Buffalo attorneys and their bouncy ad music, rewritten as, "Cellino & Barnes, happy to defend you, especially if the spa had asbestos."

Then, after "Empire" star Jussie Smollett came on, the jingle playing over our favorite attorneys was, "Cellino & Barnes, injury attorneys, and even we won’t touch this."

Buffalo was all over the "Weekend Update" segment, too.

Co-host Colin Jost took a shot at the Bills, who came up during last week's testimony by Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former attorney. Cohen accused Trump of inflating his net worth by $4 billion while unsuccessfully trying to buy the team.

“"You lied to buy the Bills?" Jost said. "That’s like using a fake ID to get into a Nickelback concert.”

Buffalo wasn't mentioned by name in its final appearance on the show, but Jost was referring to a North Tonawanda man who was arrested in Newfane when he told this joke:

"And police in New York arrested a man who faked his own abduction and robbery to avoid paying the 50 grand he owed in a Super Bowl pool. Worse, the man had just lost his job on 'Empire.' "

With that, the show displayed a photo of Smollett and Buffalo's time in the spotlight was over. For now.