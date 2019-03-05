SMITH, Clayton A.

Of Hamburg, NY, March 3, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Monckton) Smith; loving father of Cheryl (Russell) House, Laura (Thomas) Phan, and the late Donald and Barbara Smith; cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren; dearest brother of the late Lillian Holmes, Hazel Granka, Glen Smith, Robert Smith, Clyde Smith, Austin Smith, and Lula Hawkins; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Road, 646-5555), and where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday morning at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. Mr. Smith was a proud member of the Southtowns Woodcarvers of WNY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Smith's name to the Hospice Foundation of WNY or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of WNY. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com