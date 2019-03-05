Seven with Buffalo ties make Forbes list of world's wealthiest

Seven people with Buffalo business ties made Forbes' latest list of the world's wealthiest people.

• Warren Buffett, 88, led the group, ranked No. 3 overall, at $82.5 billion. He is the chairman of The Buffalo News and Berkshire Hathaway.

• Elon Musk, 47, the CEO of Tesla, was No. 40, with $22.3 billion.

• Rich Products chairman Robert Rich Jr., 78, was tied for No. 379, at $4.8 billion. Forbes said he owns an estimated 75 percent of the company.

• Bills and Sabres co-owner Terry Pegula, 67, was tied for No. 424, with $4.5 billion.

• Jeremy Jacobs, 79, the owner of the Boston Bruins and chairman of Delaware North, was tied for No. 478, at $4.1 billion.

• Former Sabres owner Tom Golisano, 77, was tied for No. 617, at $3.5 billion.

• Jeffrey Gundlach, 60, of DoubleLine Capital and a supporter of the Albright-Knox Art Gallery, was tied for No. 1168, with $2 billion.