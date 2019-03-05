City approves sale of Buffalo's old police headquarters to developer

It's official.

The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday approved the sale of the former Buffalo Police Headquarters to Washington, D.C.-based developer Douglas Jemal, owner of Douglas Development Corp.

Jemal, who also owns One Seneca Tower, will play $3.05 million for 74 Franklin St.

Plans include converting the building into apartments, with studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units. About 10 percent of the apartments will be set at rents affordable for those earning 80 percent of the area median income.

Based in Washington, D.C., Jemal purchased in September 2016, the vacant, 38-story One Seneca Tower for $12.6 million and then launched a $120 million redevelopment effort of Buffalo's tallest building with new apartments, retail stores and office space.