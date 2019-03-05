Reporters' Notebook: March 5, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: An observation from poet Lucy Larcom, born on this date in 1824, “I do not own an inch of land, but all I see is mine.”

GIFT IDEAS – The Kenmore Mercy Hospital Auxiliary again hosts BuffaLove in the hospital atrium from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday with a variety of Buffalo-themed items for sale.

The auxiliary also is collecting children’s and adult books, CDs and DVDs in good condition for its April sale. No encyclopedias, condensed books or cassettes will be accepted. A collection bin is at the hospital’s main entrance until March 31.

TIME FOR SOUP – St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 1 St. Mary’s Hill, Lancaster, will hold its annual clam chowder dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Ash Wednesday in the elementary school building. Meals are $8 and include New England clam chowder or tomato soup, grilled cheese or fish sandwich, dessert and a beverage. Items also may be purchased individually.

ASHES, ASHES – In a hurry on Ash Wednesday? Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville, offers “Ashes to Go” in its parking lot from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The rector, Rev. Dr. Robert W. Harvey, who began the event last year, says, “It was a joy to greet more than 100 people who took advantage of this unique service.” Ashes also will be distributed at services inside the church at 7 a.m., noon and 7 p.m.

SIGN OF SPRING – Thursday is the deadline to make a reservation for the first springtime Let’s Do Lunch program March 14 in Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, 4369 S. Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Lunch at 11:30 a.m. is followed by a presentation from Danielle Pecoraro, vice president of Wild Birds Unlimited. Cost is $10 at the door. Call 662-9348.

HIDDEN ART – Explore Buffalo continues its speaker series, “Adventures in Buffalo History,” with a pair of talks from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the First Presbyterian Church on Symphony Circle. Topics are “Uncovering Terra Cotta” and “The Artistic Legacy of Jozef Slawinski.” Admission is $10, $5 for educators. For more info, visit explorebuffalo.org.

COLLEGE CASH – Applications are due Thursday for $2,000 college scholarships offered by the Junior League of Buffalo to two outstanding female high school seniors. For applications, visit jlbuffalo.org.

Friday is the deadline to apply for three $1,000 Niagara County Central Rotary Club college scholarships offered to students in the Niagara Wheatfield, Starpoint and Wilson school districts. Applications are available in school guidance offices.

