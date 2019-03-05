Participants sought for reading program on James Baldwin's America

A Reading & Discussion Program on James Baldwin's America will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays from March 19 to April 30.

The goal of the program is to "make time for thinking deeply about a single idea from a variety of perspectives, allowing texts to become catalysts for civic engagement, cultural understanding and personal reflection." Hosting are Hallwalls Contemporary Art Center and C.S.1 Curatorial Projects, with Canisius philosophy professor Heron Simmons-Price serving as facilitator.

The program, which is funded by Humanities New York, emerged from Nick Cave Plenty: A Citywide Celebration of Buffalo. Meetings will be held in different locations that will be announced.

Involvement is limited. To confirm participation, email Elayna Ridley at nickcaveplenty@gmail.com.