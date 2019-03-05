PUERNER, Richard F.

PUERNER - Richard F. Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest March 3, 2019; beloved husband of Diana D. (nee Colin) Puerner; devoted father of John (Lynn) Puerner, Lauren (Phil) Celotto, Dawn (Kevin) Schmitt and Susan Zanghi; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Daniel, Carson, Jacquelyn and Cameron; loving son of the late George and Henrietta Puerner. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Rd., Cheektowaga, on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).