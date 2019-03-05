PEARCE, Grace M. (Battista)

Pearce - Grace M. (nee Battista)

Born December 12, 1929, age 89, of West Seneca, NY, March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Albert R. "Bud" Pearce, Sr.; loving mother of Albert, Jr. "Bud", William (Mary Ann), Robert (Kathy), John, Benjamin, and Brian (Nancy) Pearce; cherished daughter of the late John L. Battista and the late Anna Vaccaro Battista; dearest sister and best friend to Anne Marie, Joan and the late Theresa Battista; adored grandmother of Lizabeth (Keith) Drews, Anthony (Dawn), Robert (Jenni), Maria (fiance; Brian), Patricia (Thomas) Fuentes, Andrew, Mark, Paul, Thomas, Matthew, Jeremy, Benjamin (fiance;e Megan), Caitlyn (fiance; Joseph), Madelynn, Nicole, Erica (Joe) Siler, and Samantha Lemke; beloved great-grandmother of Angelina, Isabella, Tre, Charlotte, Addison, Thomas, Pearce and J.J.; fond sister-in-law of the late Barbara (John) Thompson, and Joan (Carl) Emens; also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family present Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, where prayers will be said Thursday morning at 9:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Queen of Heaven Church at 10:15 AM. Friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to Saint Jude Hospital appreciated. Grace retired from the West Seneca library after 25 years of service. This was an ideal place for Grace to work as she loved her books and reading, along with meeting and socializing with the patrons of the library. Online condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com