Outer Harbor survey results released

Those who participated in an Outer Harbor survey preferred trails, ecological areas, a shoreline and amenities for the Connecting Terminal Grain Elevator for the First Buffalo River Marina. Commonly mentioned themes at the 15-acre site included a natural landscape with less development but a on-site restaurant.

For the nearly 150 acres from Wilkeson Pointe to the Bell Slip, a new kayak launch, paths and pedestrian bridges were given high marks.

At the 15-acre site around Terminal B, survey takers favored continuing the Greenway Trail along the water’s edge and observation decks or a walkway for views of Lake Erie, along with reuse of the existing building and outdoor entertainment.

Some 221 people took the survey online or in person this fall and winter. Nearly half were from Buffalo.

Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. plans to present its preferred options at a public meeting in May.