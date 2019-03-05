Share this article

Man stabbed on Fougeron Street

A man was stabbed early Tuesday morning on Fougeron Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim, who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, told police he got in an argument with another man over the theft of a phone.

The victim was not cooperative with officers and would not give a physical description of the suspect, according to the report.

The stabbing happened at about 3:15 a.m. on Fougeron, between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street.

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
