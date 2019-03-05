Man charged with DWI after walking back to scene of Black Rock collision

A man with two drunken driving convictions was charged with driving while intoxicated Monday afternoon after he left the scene of a crash, dropped his car off at home about a block away and walked back to the scene, according to a Buffalo police report.

The crash happened around 3:35 p.m. at Hamilton Street and St. Francis Place in Black Rock.

Robert A. Plant, whose driver's license had been revoked, is accused of rear-ending a Jeep, driving his vehicle to his home on East Street and then walking back to the scene of the crash. No injuries were reported in the collision, according to the police report.

Plant, 56, failed field sobriety tests at the scene. He later refused to submit to a breathalyzer test, according to the report.

Plant, who was also charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without insurance and driving without an ignition interlock device, was convicted of DWI in October 2014 and of driving while ability impaired in September 2016, according to court documents.