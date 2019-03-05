Man admits to stealing thousands from Boys and Girls Club

A man pleaded guilty Monday in Erie County Court to stealing $32,550 from the Boys and Girls Club of Western New York, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said.

Vern Lockridge, 44, who was in business as Close2daedge Technology Inc., admitted he failed to supply the organization with 42 laptops as part of a state grant awarded to the club, prosecutors said in a news release.

Lockridge, who agreed to a court-ordered judgement to repay the full amount, pleaded guilty to third-degree grand larceny and faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced May 7.