Letter: Voters should have to prove who they are with proper ID

Election season has begun and voters and candidates must address a critical issue.

Elected officials (village, town, county, state and national) take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States of America and their respective legislative venues.

New York State must enact voter ID legislation to protect the rights of voters. Inspectors of Election provide proof of identity, citizenship and knowledge of the English language when attending training to serve as an Inspector of Election. The voter should be required to provide similar identification.

Proper ID is required for insurance (medical and financial), credit transactions and admission to various venues. There is nothing wrong with proving who you are with proper ID.

Mary A. Kless

Lancaster