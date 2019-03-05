Letter: Support Safe Staffing for the sake of loved ones

We all are hurt when staffing is too low in hospitals and nursing homes.

The most recent article shows why we need a law setting the numbers of patients each nurse can be responsible for, called staffing ratios.

Facilities now avoid sanctions by claiming short staffing was unforeseen, unpreventable and rare.

With no set standards hospitals and nursing homes do not even need to prove that they have enough people to take care of their patients.

The New York State government is deciding on budget measures that could push safe staffing forward. In addition the Assembly and Senate have a safe staffing bill to consider.

We can make sure our bill is passed. Please everyone, contact the governor and your legislators, telling them to support Safe Staffing now.

Carlene Boisaubin, RN

Eggertsville