Letter: Current political climate is destroying nation’s civility

The political climate in this country has gotten extremely abysmal at best.

I find it hard to fathom how the current practices in place could even make our founding fathers proud of all their accomplishments.

With the drumbeats of war and battle constantly being sounded, there is no room left for cooperation between the individuals who are supposed to be representing us the people.

Instead, many of them have put their personal agendas first, drawing their “line in the sand” and daring the opposition to cross. And if this line is even approached, the clarions of war sound.

We need to pray for all those in authority whether we agree with them or not. In any disagreement, being righteous is more important than being “right.”

Far too many atrocities have occurred through the ages due to tolerance of acts that should never have occurred.

Todd Temple

Tonawanda