Have a prom gown in your closet? 'Gowns for 'Prom' will give it to a girl in need

The 14th annual Colvin Cleaners “Gowns for Prom” program will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. April 16, 17 and 18 on the Shea's Buffalo Theatre stage.

The event donates thousands of new or gently used gowns and accessories, such as shoes and purses, for young women from nearly 90 high schools throughout Western New York who might not otherwise be able to afford a gown for prom.

Colvin Cleaners is in need of donations from the public so they can have as many gowns and accessories available as possible. Plus-size gowns are in demand.

For a complete listing of all donation locations or more information, including selecting a time to get a gown, visit gownsforprom.com.

The event is presented by the Allstate Foundation and supported by Shea's and Reeds Jenss.