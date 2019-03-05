Lewiston-Porter's Trenton Scott has the ball stolen away from him by West Seneca West's Maurice Robertson in the first half of the Class A Crossover Championship on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at SUNY Buffalo State College.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter's Rodriquez Gayle rebounds the ball away from West Seneca West's Adrian Baugh under the basket in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter's Rodriquez Gayle rebounds the ball away from West Seneca West's Adrian Baugh under the basket in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter cheerleaders perform during the Class A Crossover Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
West Seneca West's Daric Rivera rebounds the ball away from Lewiston-Porter's Rodriquez Gayle in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter's Rodriquez Gayle scores two points over West Seneca West's Adrian Baugh in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Lewiston-Porter cheerleaders perform at halftime.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Middle Early College's Jamond Jones dribbles the ball up the court against Randolph's Kaleb Steward in the first half of the Class C Crossover Championship on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at SUNY Buffalo State College.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Middle Early College's Jamond Jones hits a three over Randolph Kaleb Steward in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Randolph's Kaleb Steward passes the ball around Middle Early College's Devonte Pickett in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Middle Early College's Keyunte Jones gets fouled by Randolph's Branson Morrison in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Middle Early College's Keith Brown scores two points over Randolph's Tyler Hind in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Middle Early College's Jamond Jones brings the ball up the court against Randolph's Isaac Hind in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Middle Early College's Keyunte Jones comes up with the ball after battling Randolph's Andrew Bernard for the ball in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Allegany-Limestone's Casey Curran scores two points over Olean's Josh Bihler in the first half of the Class B Crossover Championship on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at SUNY Buffalo State College.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Olean fans cheer on their team in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Allegany-Limestone's Michael Wolfgang passes the ball up court past Olean in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Olean's Jack Dwaileebe passes the ball around Allegany-Limestone's Michael Wolfgang in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Olean's Matt Droney battles Allegany-Limestone's Conner Galley for the ball under the basket in the first half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Olean's Jarrett Prizel scores two points over Allegany-Limestone's Casey Curran in the second half.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Olean's Mike Schmidt celebrates with his team after beating Allegany-Limestone 53-43 to win the Class B Crossover Championship.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Frontier captains Kennedy Izzo and Claire Kruszka celebrate their victory over Williamsville North in the Section VI Class-AA Championship at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Frontier celebrates their victory over Williamsville North.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Frontier celebrates their victory over Williamsville North.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Frontier forward Kennedy Izzo shoots against Williamsville North.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Frontier defenders Claire Kruszka and Brooke Baker grab a rebound against Williamsville North.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South defenders cannot stop Lake Shore guard Tashawni Cornfield.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Lake Shore guard Tashawni Cornfield passes through Williamsville South players.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South forward Tatyjana Scalisi grabs a loose ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South center Amaria DeBerry and Lake Shore guard Tashawni Cornfield battle for a ball.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South center Amari DeBerry shoots against Lake Shore.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville Southu2019s Gretchen Dolan defends Lake Shoreu2019s Noelani Cornfield.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Williamsville South guard Hannah Dolan Dribbles against Lake Shore.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Southwestern player Gianna Hoose and Sofia Genareo grab an East Aurora rebound during the first half of the Section VI Class-B Championship on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East Aurora forward Katie Oar shoots over Southwestern defender Allison Lundmark.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East Aurorau2019s Sarah Tully celebrates a victory over Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East Aurora players celebrate a victory over Southwestern.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
East Aurora forward Sarah Tully shoots over Southwestern defender Carissa Minarovich.
Share this article