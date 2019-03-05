DUQUIN, Glenna (Haier)

Passed away on March 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard A. Duquin; dear mother of Richard A. (Lorie) Duquin Jr., Dennis E. (Judith) Duquin; loving grandmother of Christopher Duquin, Dr. Thomas (Carrie) Duquin, Betsy (Andrew) Brown, Maggie (Dan) Nolan and Sally (Dan) Jones; loving great-grandmother of eight; sister of late Marie (late Jacob) Steck. Friends and family may call Wednesday from 2-4 and 7-9 pm at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, NY, where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Bristol Village, 8455 Clarence Center Rd., Clarence Center, NY 14032. Mrs. Duquin was a member of the Eastern Star Osseo. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com