DEC reiterates findings: No offsite leakage at Wheatfield landfill

The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Tuesday that follow-up investigations at the town-owned Niagara Sanitation landfill in Wheatfield confirmed its January 2018 findings that no toxic waste is leaking from the site.

The DEC will hold a public meeting at 11:30 a.m. March 30 in the Wheatfield Community Center to discuss its report. The findings are based on testing of 290 soil and groundwater samples taken from and around the Nash Road property, including 22 residential properties.

Hundreds of people who live or previously lived near the 18.7-acre landfill, contending their health was damaged by leaking waste, are suing the town and the companies and agencies that dumped waste there from 1964 to 1968.

Motions to dismiss the suits were argued Feb. 8 in U.S. District Court. There has been no ruling.