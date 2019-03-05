Cattaraugus County Sheriff: Man taken into custody on way 'to kill his ex-wife'

A man driving from Colorado to his home state of Massachusetts was arrested by Cattaraugus County sheriff's deputies after a traffic stop on Interstate 86 on Sunday.

The reason, according to the Sheriff's office's press release, was that the man "was en route to Massachusetts from Colorado to kill his ex-wife."

Ronald R. Chubb, 45, of Tyngsborough, Mass., was arrested by deputies at 7:30 p.m. Sunday and charged on a warrant out of Massachusetts with being a fugitive of justice.

Sunday night, Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office received a call from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office that an individual with a warrant for his arrest was in a vehicle traveling east on I-86.

Cattaraugus County deputies intercepted the vehicle in the Town of Allegany and, with the assistance of the State Police, stopped the vehicle.

Chubb was arrested without incident, deputies said. He was arraigned in Town of Allegany Court, where he was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail. He is due back in Cattaraugus County Court at a later date.