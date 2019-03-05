Buffalo man admits stealing clothes in Kenmore robbery

A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to stealing jeans and sneakers from a juvenile who was selling them through an app, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Jerwan Stone III, 21, was accused of meeting the victim on Oct. 30, 2017, on Tremaine Avenue in Kenmore, grabbing the victim and punching him in the face before taking the items, prosecutors said. The clothing items were posted for sale on OfferUp, an online marketplace app.

Stone, who pleaded guilty Monday in State Supreme Court to second-degree attempted robbery, faces a maximum sentence of two to seven years in prison when he is sentenced May 30.