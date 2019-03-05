[BN] Blitz newsletter: Iowa TEs T.J. Hockenson, Noah Fant impress at combine

Tight end is a position of need for the Buffalo Bills entering this year's draft, and fortunately for them, the draft class is deep at that position.

The Bills currently have just one tight end under contract in Jason Croom, who had a nice rookie season and should see a bigger role in 2019 as long as his fumbling issues don't continue (two fumbles on 22 career touches). But the Bills need to bring in multiple players at the position this offseason.

At the combine, two players that stuck out were Iowa teammates T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, Jay Skurski wrote.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah called Hockenson the "safest player" in the draft while Fant led all tight ends in the 40-yard dash, 3-cone drill, vertical jump and broad jump.

“I can find you tight ends in every round in this draft,” Jeremiah said. “It’s a really, really good group.”

Bills planning to re-sign DE Eddie Yarbrough: The Bills will keep some stability along the defensive line by bringing back Yarbrough, who was an exclusive-rights free agent. This move means the Bills have four defensive ends under contract, including Jerry Hughes, Shaq Lawson and Trent Murphy (plus Lorenzo Alexander, who can play end in some packages if needed). Mark Gaughan wrote Sunday that the Bills seem most likely to draft "the best big man available (offensive tackle or edge rusher)," so I'm curious if one of the players under contract would need to be traded for the latter to come to fruition.

Bills' Jordan Phillips tweets, "Done deal": The team didn't confirm the move, but it seems defensive tackle Jordan Phillips will return for another season as well. If not, tweeting "Done deal... LETS GO BILLS MAFIA!!!!!" was a pretty weird thing to do.

