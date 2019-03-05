Bike sharing to start in Niagara Falls this summer

Reddy Bikeshare, which has offered shared bicycles in Buffalo since 2016, announced Tuesday its service will expand into Niagara Falls this summer.

The city will schedule meetings to hear suggestions on where bike stations should be located. Jennifer White, Reddy marketing and communications executive, said Reddy wants to serve both locals and tourists.

Prices haven't been determined, but Falls residents will be eligible for discounted annual memberships, White said. Members from Buffalo and Niagara Falls may access bikes in either city.

Reddy works in partnership with Independent Health. The program will be operated by Shared Mobility, a not-for-profit organization.

The Niagara Falls City Council adopted a bike-friendly streets policy in January 2018. Last fall, GObike Buffalo received an $82,615 grant from Oath, formerly Yahoo, to implement the policy.