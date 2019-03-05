Police: Driver charged in wrong-way expressway crash had 0.29 BAC

A driver with a prior impaired driving conviction was arrested Monday and charged with two felonies for a wrong-way, head-on collision in October on the Kensington Expressway in which he was accused of having a blood-alcohol content almost four times the legal limit, according to a Buffalo police report.

Rodney E. Borden, of Shirley Avenue, was charged with aggravated vehicular assault and aggravated unlicensed operation in connection with the Oct. 15 crash near the Locust Street exit that caused serious injuries to the driver of the other car, according to the report.

Borden, 30, was driving the wrong way on the inbound portion of Route 33 at the time of the collision, which happened at about 11:25 p.m. The driver of the other vehicle was identified in the police report as Naomi Donaldson, 25, of Buffalo.

Police determined Borden had a blood-alcohol content of 0.29 percent, nearly four times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to court documents. He also was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, according to the police report.

Borden was charged Monday after investigators received the results of toxicology tests, police said.

Borden had his driver's license suspended Aug. 21 after being convicted of driving while ability impaired, according to court documents.

In addition to the felony charges, he also was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated and reckless driving. He also was ticketed for imprudent speed and driving the wrong way on a one-way road.