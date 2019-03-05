Maple Grove girls win overall Class C hoops title

Senior co-captain Marissa Schuppenhauer scored 18 points to lead Maple Grove over Chautauqua Lake, 56-38, Tuesday night in the Section VI girls basketball overall Class C championship game at Jamestown Community College. Maple Grove was the C-2 champion and Chautauqua Lake the C-1 winner.

Anne Tranum had 12 points and Courtney Hemminger, the other co-captain, had 11 in the victory while Sam Snow added 10 points.

The Red Dragons will face the Rochester area Class C champion, either Oakfield-Alabama or Avon, in the Farwest Regional at 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Buffalo State Sports Arena.

Coach Bill Price’s team is 20-3 for the season. Despite the impressive record, Maple Grove finished third behind Southwestern, a Class B sectional finalist, and Olean, another sectional powerhouse. Two of Maple Grove’s three losses were to Southwestern. The other was to Olean, as the Red Dragons split their season games with the Huskies.

Chautauqua Lake finished at 13-11.

Character Athletes Named

Character Athletes of the Week for the sectional Finals, sponsored by Cross Training Athletics, Intense Milk, Anthony Baldi and Associates – Girls: Emma Stelley (Amherst), Katelyn Fardink (Chautauqua Lake), Katherine Jancevski (East Aurora), Dani Haskell (Franklinville), Alex Hultberg (Frewsburg), Lydia Sweeney (Grand Island), Celina Park (Lake Shore), Marisa Schuppenhauer (Maple Grove), Sophie Aiello (Olean), Francheska Tejada (Olmsted), Natalie Augeletti (Panama), Abby Rice (Siver Creek), Gianna Hoose (Southwestern) and Tatyana Scalisi (Williamsville South).

Boys: Casey Curran (Allegany-Limestone), James Moore (Amherst), Davon Scott (Bennett), Kevion Taylor (City Honors), Javier West (Forestville), Jake Kasbaum (Lew-Port), Ja’Kari Nettles (Middle Early College), Moran Montgomery (Niagara Falls), Matt Droney (Olean), Deshawn Nikonowicz (Olmsted), Jack Sperry (Panama), Tyler Hind (Randolph), Dorian Plummer (Tapestry), Daric Rivera (West Seneca West), Joe Nusall (Williamsville North) and Cal Shifflet (Williamsville East). They were selected for setting positive examples in speech, conduct, love, faith and integrity of the game.

Hewitt picks Marist

Lancaster swimmer Molly Hewitt announced that she will continue her career at Marist College.

Hewitt, an All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete, reached the NYSPHSAA championships in the 200 individual medley, 100 backstroke and 200 medley relay.

Lancaster’s Dominic Chiarmonte will play football at Alfred University.