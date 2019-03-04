Vote for the Prep Talk Girls Athlete of the Week (March 4)
We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Maxana Grubb, Amherst, track — Set Section VI record in 600 meters (1:33.69) in fifth-place finish at NYSPHAA championships.
- Jada Kenner, Tapestry, track — Seventh-grader won 300-meter final at NYSPHAA championships with time of 39.24 seconds and ran third leg on 4x200 relay that set Section VI record (1:44.36) in preliminaries.
- Singo Lekeuneu, Christian Central, basketball — Scored 30 points in Monsignor Martin B division championship victory over Buffalo Seminary after setting school record with 45 points in semifinal win.
- Lea Philarom, Frontier, gymnastics — Seventh-grader won all-around title with 38.125 points at NYSPHAA championships, helping Section VI win team title with record score of 186.776.
- Keegan Shanahan, Orchard Park, hockey — Tallied a goal and an assist to help F/L/OP three-peat as WNYGVIHF champions with 4-2 win over L/I/D.
Story topics: Prep Talk Athlete of the Week
Share this article