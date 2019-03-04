Vote for the Prep Talk Boys Athlete of the Week (March 4)
We are giving readers the opportunity to choose our Buffalo News Prep Talk Athletes of the Week, sponsored by Sgroi Financial.
You can vote in the poll embedded below until noon Thursday.
Each Athlete of the Week winner will be eligible for the Athlete of the Year poll conducted in the spring.
To nominate an athlete, send your suggestions to sports@buffnews.com by Sunday night.
Here are this week's candidates:
- Jack Kinsman, Orchard Park, hockey — Scored winning goal with 2:57 left in overtime of regional playoff game at Ithaca. Also had a goal in Quakers’ 4-0 win over Niagara Wheatfield in Section VI title game.
- Willie Lightfoot, Niagara Falls, basketball — Freshman poured in 39 points, including 20 straight for Wolverines, and hit buzzer-beating 3 to force overtime during come-from-behind win over Williamsville North in Class AA final.
- Kellen Pulera, St. Joe’s, hockey — Tallied two goals to earn MVP award as Marauders defeated Fordham Prep 9-1 to win CHSAA championship.
- Jonathan Surdej, Lancaster, track and field — Won NYSPHAA title in the shot put with a distance of 54 feet, eight inches.
- Mike Weber, St. Joe’s, bowling — Claimed CHSAA title with a final match score of 259 after qualifying first with 1,151 total pins at Babylon Lanes.
Story topics: Prep Talk Athlete of the Week
Share this article