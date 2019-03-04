Unlicensed driver who crashed with children in SUV charged with aggravated DWI

A Buffalo woman who crashed into a utility pole and a house with two children in her SUV is due in Buffalo City Court later this month.

Latika Hyshaw, 25, faces numerous charges, including two counts of aggravated driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and child endangerment following the crash Thursday night near Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to a Buffalo police report.

Hyshaw had a 6-year-old and 8-year-old in the SUV when it hit a pole and a house on Marshall Street, between Northampton and Genesee streets, at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday, according to the report.

Hyshaw, who registered a blood-alcohol level of 0.12 percent, was also ticketed for seat belt/restraint violations and driving without a license.

She is scheduled to appear in court March 27.