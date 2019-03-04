Tonawandas collaborate on grant requests for waterfront reuse

The Town of Tonawanda, City of Tonawanda and City of North Tonawanda are joining forces to better position themselves to win funding for waterfront improvements in the communities.

Officials from the two cities will join Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger Wednesday in the town's municipal building to sign the cooperative agreement, known as a charter.

Emminger said the parties believe they'll have a better chance of winning aid for waterfront redevelopment from federal, state and other sources if they collaborate on the grant applications. Waterfront reuse is a town priority, particularly along River Road, home to the former Huntley Power Plant and Tonawanda Coke sites.

Grand Island supports the idea but isn't yet formally part of the arrangement, Supervisor Nathan McMurray said.