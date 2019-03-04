Town clerk rematch, two Town Board races mark Amherst elections in 2019

Campaigns for a pair of Town Board seats and a rematch of last year's hard-fought special contest for town clerk highlight this year's town races in Amherst.

The two major parties in the region's largest town have made their candidate endorsements for Town Board, town clerk, town justice and highway superintendent.

Town Board members Deborah Bruch Bucki and Francina Spoth are up for re-election.

Democrats endorsed Bucki and Erie County employee Michael Szukala for the two seats. Republicans backed former Councilman Steven Sanders and Joseph Spino, an unsuccessful 2017 Town Board candidate.

Spoth is running again for town clerk against Republican Jeffery Zeplowitz after losing to him last fall.

The parties cross-endorsed Town Justice Geoffrey Klein and Highway Superintendent Patrick Lucey Jr., both Republicans, for re-election.