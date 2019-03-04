Tools taken in North Buffalo garage burglary

Someone stole about $5,000 worth of tools from the detached garage of a North Buffalo home, according to a police report.

A man told officers on Sunday afternoon someone broke into his garage on Lovering Avenue, between Taunton Place and Tacoma Avenue, by breaking a lock.

The theft occurred sometime between 5:30 a.m. Feb. 24 and 4:50 p.m. Sunday, according to the report.

The stolen tools included welding equipment, power tools and a socket set.