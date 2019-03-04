The Smashing Pumpkins, Noel Gallagher to tackle Darien Lake

It's not every day a Goth rock band from Chicago and an England singer-songwriter are paired together, so these two co-headliners coming to the Buffalo area promise a quirky mingling of fans.

The Smashing Pumpkins will be joined by former Oasis frontman Noel Gallagher and his band, the High-Flying Birds, on the bill for Aug. 10 at Darien Lake Amphitheatre (9993 Allegheny Road, Darien). AFI is listed as a special guest.

Tickets, which range from $29.50 to $129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. March 8 through LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan, largely the musical inspiration for the group, is one of three founding members still in the lineup, although guitar/bass player James Iha rejoined the group last year for the "Shiny and Oh So Bright" tour. The Pumpkins' most-recent work is "Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past, No Future, No Sun," released in November.

Prior to the Smashing Pumpkins' reunion, Corgan stopped in North Tonawanda's Riviera Theatre for an acoustic show in 2015. The News' Jeff Miers wrote of Corgan's slightly awkward but largely positive reception at that gig.

Corgan was in the news in February when he reunited with his Stratocaster guitar, 27 years after it was stolen. Read Rolling Stone's report of the unusual story.

Gallagher formed the High-Flying Birds to perform unreleased material he originally wrote for Oasis, as well of some of the Manchester band's hits. Gallagher and co. dropped by Artpark in 2016; read Nancy Parisi's review of that show. Despite pleas from Oasis co-founder and Noel's brother, Liam, to bring the band back together, the likelihood appears quite slim.

[Throwback: Corgan, Iha talk to a former News reviewer in 1996, less than a decade after the band was formed]