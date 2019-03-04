Taste of Education fundraiser offers dinner and a show

The 2019 edition of Taste in Education offers the chance to “get stuffed” and watch a live cooking challenge on March 13.

High school culinary students are the stars of the annual fundraiser, as teams from local vocational schools staff sampler stations for the crowds. This year’s culinary theme, “Get Stuffed,” will be reflected creatively in their menus.

Hewes Educational Center, Ashville, will offer dishes like profiteroles, sopressata, and nutella bombolini. Medina BOCES will offer dishes including loukaniko sausage, stuffed grape leaves, and sweet tofu Rangoon. Angola BOCES' spread will include mini beef Wellington, stuffed barbecue meatballs, and apple pie egg rolls. Sanborn BOCES' choices will include chilled shrimp stuffed cucumbers, Monte Cristo bombs, and Korean steak lettuce wraps.

The evening’s entertainment will be an Iron-Chef-style live cooking competition, where three professional chefs, each assisted by a culinary student, make the most of a mystery ingredient.

The chefs involved will be Richard Semonian, of Novel, in Amherst; Stephen Forman, executive chef, KeyBank Center; and Darian Bryan, chef manager at Fisher-Price headquarters, and fine-dining pop-up The Plating Society.

The 15th annual event, run by the New York State Restaurant Association’s Western New York chapter, raises money for scholarships to support local culinary students involved in the national ProStart culinary competition. So far, the event has underwritten more than $125,000 in scholarships.

Admission to the event, $25, includes food, and tickets are available through Eventbrite. There will be a cash bar. It starts at 6 p.m. in Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew.

