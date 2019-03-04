St. Bonaventure adds junior college shooting guard Matt Johnson

St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team has received a verbal commitment from junior college shooting guard Matt Johnson, according to multiple outlets.

Johnson, listed at 6-4, 170, is playing his second season at Howard College in Spring, Texas. Johnson averaged 14 points, five rebounds and two assists and shot 40 percent from three-point range for a team that finished its season at 18-8.

He is originally from Baltimore and played for Newtown High School in suburban Owings Mills, Md.

St. Bonaventure will have two scholarships remaining after signing Johnson.

In the fall, Bona signed Justin Winston, a 6-7 forward from West Orange, N.J., who now plays at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. That is the same prep school that produced current Bonnies freshmen Osun Osunniyi and Kyle Lofton.