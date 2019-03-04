Share this article

Police released images of two suspects in the robbery of a property management office in the Sheridan Parkside area. (Town of Tonawanda Police)

Sheridan Parkside robbery suspects sought

Two men robbed a property management office Friday in the Sheridan Parkside neighborhood in the Town of Tonawanda, police said Monday.

The robbery happened at about 4:50 p.m. A handgun was displayed during the robbery and the suspects fled in a dark-colored Infiniti sedan after stealing cash and checks, Town of Tonawanda police said.

Police ask anyone who may have information about the suspects to call detectives at 879-6633. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call the department's confidential tipline at 879-6606.

