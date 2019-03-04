Seabar files Chapter 11, will continue business as usual

Downtown dining standout Seabar has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but it will be business as usual at the restaurant as it works to pay off its tax bill, an owner said.

“There is not going to be any changes in anything,” said chef-owner Mike Andrzejewski.

Seabar, 475 Ellicott St., will have “no change in staffing, management, or menus,” he said. That means Seabar’s sushi and oysters will keep coming and the famed beef on weck roll won’t stop rolling.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy gives a business a chance to keep operating while it reorganizes its debts, temporarily staying creditor collection actions while a repayment plan is negotiated. It’s not Chapter 7, which dissolves a business.

Andrzejewski opened Seabar in its current location in 2008, with his wife and partner Sherri. He is also an owner of Cantina Loco.

“We’ve been battling with this sales tax issue for a long time,” Andrzejewski said. “It’s because of some bad calls I made, and the penalties and interest had built up to the point where I had no other choice.”

His plan is “to completely pay this off in a relatively short period of time,” he said. So if you’ve been curious about loco moco, the Hawaiian surfer chow specialty he cooked to triumph on the “Beat Bobby Flay” Food Network show, this might be the time to try it.

“If customers want to come down and spend lots of money,” Andrzejewski said, “we can get it done even faster.”

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.