Reporters' Notebook: March 4, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to relationship consultant and best-selling author Barbara De Angelis, born on this date in 1951, “You can’t ask for what you want unless you know what it is.”

A DECADE LATER – Karen Wielinski, author of “One on the Ground,” which recounts the crash of Continental Flight 3407 into her home in Clarence Center 10 years ago, is guest speaker in the free IMAGINE Buffalo lunchtime lecture series on Tuesday in the Ring of Knowledge on the main floor of the Central Library on Lafayette Square in downtown Buffalo.

The program begins at noon with a Great Courses video on “The World’s Greatest Paintings.” You are welcome to bring a lunch. The series is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Art & Architecture; History & Nature.

LENTEN LEAD-IN – Trinity Episcopal Church, 5448 Broadway, Lancaster, will host its annual Shrove Tuesday pancake supper from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Cost is $2. Kids 12 and under are free.

MURDER SHE WROTE – Retired Buffalo cold case detective Lissa Marie Redmond returns to Brighton Place Library, 999 Brighton Road, Town of Tonawanda, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to talk about her newly-published second novel, “The Murder Book.” A book signing will follow. To reserve a seat, call 332-4375.

SINGING THE BLUES – The next meeting of the Beechwood Service Guild 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the Beechwood Residence, 2235 Millersport Highway, Getzville, will feature a performance by blues singer Dusty Rose. All are invited. Refreshments will be served.

SAVE THE DATE – Linda Momberger, president of the Western New York Federation of Women’s Clubs, is guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the Woman’s Club of Orchard Park at noon Wednesday in the Orchard Park Municipal Building, 4295 S. Buffalo St., following a board meeting at 10:30 a.m. New members are welcome.

FREEDOM TRAIL – Emmy Award-winning CBS cameraman Izzy Bleckman will screen “Risking Everything,” his new 33-minute documentary about Lewiston’s role in the Underground Railroad, at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the new banquet hall in Brickyard Brewing Co., 436 Center St., Lewiston. Part of the proceeds from beverage sales will benefit the Historical Association of Lewiston.

SET SAIL – Own a boat and cut your cost in half with a boat partnership. Everything you need to know will be covered in a free seminar hosted by the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in Templeton Landing, 2 Templeton Terrace. Reservations are requested. Sign up online at stepoutbuffalo.com/events/boat-partnerships-who-why-when-and-how.

