PETERANGELO, Robert J.

PETERANGELO - Robert J. Of Amherst, entered into rest on March 2, 2019, at age 87. Beloved husband of the late Carol L. (nee Cunningham) Peterangelo; devoted father of Lisa Peterangelo and Darla (Steven) Priore; cherished grandfather of Jacob Robert; loving son of the late William and Rose Peterangelo; dear brother of the late William (late Margaret), late Albert (Madeline) and the late Raymond Peterangelo; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., Amherst on Thursday at 10:30 AM (please assemble at church). Mr. Peterangelo was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com