Panel seeks ideas for reuse of Brooks Hospital campus

How should the Brooks Memorial Hospital campus on Central Avenue in Dunkirk be reused, once a new hospital opens elsewhere in the county?

The Citizens Advisory Committee, a nonbinding panel created by the Brooks-TLC Hospital System's board of directors, is asking community members to submit suggestions, at brookshospital.org/hospital-reuse. Comments can be submitted through the Brooks website or emailed directly to hospitalreuse@brookshospital.org.

The hospital system plans to build a new hospital in Fredonia, and projects opening it in late 2019 or early 2020.