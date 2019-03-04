Niagara Falls robber admits to five felonies

A Niagara Falls man pleaded guilty Monday to four robberies and a vehicle theft, all last fall.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III agreed to sentence Brandon A. Ortiz, 21, of McKoon Avenue, to between 12 and 16 years in prison on May 13.

Ortiz on Oct. 6 robbed a 7-Eleven store at 15th Street and Pine Avenue in the Falls, and he was armed with a shotgun on Oct. 9 for a home invasion on McKoon Avenue in which occupants were robbed of cash and a car was stolen.

Charges in those cases remain pending against Joshua A. Carr, 18, of the Falls.

Ortiz, acting alone, robbed a man at gunpoint Oct. 13 on Ontario Avenue in the Falls and held up on Nov. 4 a 7-Eleven in North Tonawanda while armed with a starter's pistol.