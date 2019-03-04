M&T, Bills kick off nominations for Touchdown for Teachers

The Buffalo Bills and M&T Bank are accepting nominations for the 11th annual Touchdown for Teachers program, which recognizes educators for their contributions to their students, schools and communities.

Two finalists will be chosen. One will be awarded the grand prize, featuring a surprise visit from a current or former Bill, and a $5,000 grant for the teacher's school. The runner-up will receive a $1,000 grant for that teacher's school.

Nominations can be made through March 29 at buffalobills.com/teachers. The honorees will be selected and notified by April 13.