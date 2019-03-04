MAZERBO, Thomas J.

MAZERBO - Thomas J. Friday, March 1, 2019, at age 67; son of Jean Mazerbo of Rochester and the late Anthony Mazerbo; husband of Debra A. Reed Mazerbo; father of Chris (Allyson) Mazerbo of LeRoy, Bryan (Katie) Mazerbo of Byron, Amy Mazerbo of LeRoy and Sam (Rita) Vigiano of Elba; grandfather of Tenlee and Sophia Mazerbo, Gianna and Haylee Mazerbo and Mason Vigiano; brother of James Mazerbo of Spencerport and David (Judy) Mazerbo of Honeoye; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Tom will also be sadly missed by his dog, Sonny. Friends may call from 3-7 PM on Tuesday at the H.E. Turner & Co. Funeral Home, 403 East Main Street, Batavia. Memorial Services 11 AM on Wednesday at Northgate Free Methodist Church, 8160 Bank Street Rd., Batavia. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a condolence, please visit www.bataviafuneralhomes.com.