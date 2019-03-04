Letter: There are a few simple ways to recover from debt crisis

Twenty-two trillion dollars in debt! And all our government does is increase it.

Congress needs to get our financial house in order. To do this, three basic rules must be adhered to:

• All revenue legislation should be confined to raising the necessary money to run the government; no expenses other than that necessary to cover the cost of the revenue’s operation;

• All expense legislation will have a dedicated revenue source to cover its costs; and

• A surtax of one-percent will be attached to all revenues to pay down the national debt.

Richard Snethen

Williamsville