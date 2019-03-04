Letter: It is easy to understand why some support Trump

I think I have finally figured out why people like Donald Trump. They overlook his many faults, e.g., lies, cheating in business and his white supremacy leanings because they have very strong feelings in various areas themselves.

If your main concern in life is money, making more or enhancing what you already have, then Trump is your ticket. If getting rid of abortion is your only drive in life, although he was pro-choice before he was pro-life, then Trump is your man. If you don’t like or fear people with different skin color or religion, or just hate one party over another, then Trump is your man.

If you fall into one or more of these areas, then Trump is your man.

Connie Rudes

East Amherst