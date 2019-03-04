Letter: Debating gun control issue is fine, but stick to the facts

The writer of The News Outdoors column recently criticized New York’s proposed “Red Flag” bill, having to do with gun control.

He stated that the bill “allows for family members, school administrators and others to petition the court and report someone who may be a threat, placing the burden on the accused to prove that one is not a danger.

And if you can’t convince the court otherwise, “you will lose your firearms.”

That is a gross misstatement of that portion of the bill, which actually states the opposite.

Specifically, the bill states that at a hearing held pursuant to such a petition, “the petitioner shall have the burden of proving, by clear and convincing evidence, that the respondent is likely to engage in conduct that would result in serious harm to himself, herself or others…”

Let’s continue to debate this and other issues, but let’s also keep our facts straight.

Robert D. Lonski

Kenmore