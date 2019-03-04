Letter: Border emergency remains inexplicable in light of facts

The number of illegal immigrants is fewer now then it was two years ago. So why is there an emergency now. The president had two years of a Republican-controlled Congress to pass his budget to get a wall. Why wasn’t it done then. Maybe he was waiting for the promised money from Mexico to show up.

Now we have to wait and see if Congress is going to stop the president from usurping the money controls that the constitution gave them the right to control.

Craig Bloom

Holland