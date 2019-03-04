Jamestown man sentenced to 21 years for setting woman on fire

A Jamestown man was sentenced Monday to 21 years in prison for an assault in which he set a woman on fire.

Luis Castro-Mojica, 38, who was convicted of first-degree assault, was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision by Chautauqua County Court Judge David W. Foley.

“Today, the defendant was held accountable for his horrific acts. My hope is that the victim and her family can find some closure," Chautauqua County District Attorney Patrick Swanson said in a release.

The woman was doused with a flammable substance and set on fire at a house on Thayer Street in December 2017; she suffered severe burns to her face, head and torso, officials said at the time of Castro-Mojica's arrest.

"This case reminds us of the evildoers that law enforcement is there to protect us from and bring to justice," Swanson said. "The actions of this man were inconceivable and leave us wondering why a person would do this to another person. But it also reminds us that there are good guys wearing blue that go to work for us every day to protect our families.

"Their quick response in this case has resulted in the elimination of a real danger to our society for the next 21 years. My hope is that this man does not have the opportunity to harm anyone again."