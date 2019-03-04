Inmate accused of attacking jail officer for second time in a month

For the second time in a month, a 17-year-old male attacked an Erie County corrections officer, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

The minor was charged with a felony count of injuring a person while confined in a correctional facility for each incident, deputies said.

The teen was remanded to the Erie County Sheriff's Office in January following petit larceny charges out of Amherst.

Officials said that in February, the inmate attacked and injured a corrections officer at the county's Alden facility and that on March 1, the inmate punched and injured a deputy at the holding center downtown.