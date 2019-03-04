HUGHES, Kevin "Jojo"

HUGHES - Kevin "Jojo"

33, of Buffalo, NY and Whitehall, OH entered into rest February 23, 2019. He was born December 13, 1985 in Buffalo, NY to Judie Kowal and Kevin D. Hughes. Jojo loved to ride his Harley in all types of weather and loved his family and friends to no end. He was able to give the gift of life to four other people by being an organ donor. JoJo is survived by his parents; his fiance;e' Stacie Keelin; children Cheyenne, Kendra Jo and Noah Hughes; his siblings Shauna Van Allen (Will Kendell), Shannon Hughes (Justin Dejac), Jennifer Landsman (Herman Santos), Ryan Hughes (Maygen Weimar), Mariah Ponville (Vinny Rios), Cameron Kowal-Ponville and James Keyes (Styles); also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Jojo loved his children with all his heart. Relatives and friends may visit DiStasio Funeral Home, 478 Route 83, at Balcom Corners South Dayton, Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM. Online condolences may be made at www.distasiofuneralhome.com